Japan to resume trial removal of radioactive Fukushima nuclear debris amid safety concerns

Fukushima, Japan - The operator of Japan's stricken Fukushima nuclear plant will resume an operation to remove a sample of highly radioactive material next week, reports said Friday, after having suspended the effort over a technical snag.

A TEPCO supervisor (c.) and two contractor workers rearrange push pipes in their correct order at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant. © Handout / TEPCO / AFP

Extracting the estimated 880 tons of highly radioactive fuel and debris inside the former power station remains the most challenging part of decommissioning the facility, which was hit by a catastrophic tsunami in 2011.

Radioactivity levels inside are far too high for humans to enter, and last month engineers began inserting an extendable device to try and remove a small sample.

However, operator Tokyo Electric Power Company (TEPCO) had to halt the procedure after noticing that remote cameras on the apparatus were not beaming back images to the control center.

TEPCO on Friday said it would resume the removal on Monday after replacing the cameras with new ones, the Asahi Shimbun daily and other local media reported.

TEPCO officials could not immediately be reached to confirm the reports.