Japan urges peace and decries nuclear deterrence theory on Hiroshima anniversary

Hiroshima, Japan - As tens of thousands of people gathered in the city of Hiroshima in western Japan on Sunday to commemorate the 78th anniversary of the US atomic bomb attack there, officials urged a re-think of the theory of nuclear deterrence.

People pray in front of the cenotaph for the victims of the 1945 atomic bombing, on the anniversary of the world's first atomic bombing, at Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan. © Kyodo/via REUTERS

Some 50,000 participants, including survivors and their descendants, observed a minute’s silence in the Peace Memorial Park near ground zero at 8:15 AM, the moment when a US B-29 bomber dropped an atomic bomb on the city 78 years ago in the closing days of World War II.



In his Peace Declaration delivered at the ceremony, Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui urged world leaders to abandon the theory of nuclear deterrence.

"Leaders around the world must confront the reality that nuclear threats now being voiced by certain policymakers reveal the folly of nuclear deterrence theory," Matsui said.

"It will be increasingly important for us to urge policymakers to abandon nuclear deterrence in favor of a peaceful world that refuses to compromise individual dignity and security."

In a statement read out at the ceremony, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said the only way to eliminate the nuclear risk would be to abolish nuclear weapons.

In a tweet sent on the platform X formerly known as Twitter, Guterres said: "I stand with the people of Hiroshima (...) working tirelessly to ensure that nuclear weapons are never used again."