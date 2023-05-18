Biden won't apologize for 1945 atomic bombing at Hiroshima G7

Hiroshima, Japan - US President Joe Biden will not apologize for the nuclear bombing of Hiroshima by the United States in 1945 when he attends the G7 summit in the Japanese city, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan made clear on Thursday.

US President Joe Biden and Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida shake hands prior to a bilateral meeting ahead of the G7 leaders' summit in Hiroshima. © REUTERS

"The president won't be making a statement at the Peace Memorial Park. He'll be participating with the other G7 leaders in a wreath-laying and a few other events," Sullivan said aboard the aircraft carrying Biden to the summit.



Asked directly about a possible apology, Sullivan delivered a flat "No."

This was not a bilateral moment between the US and Japan, he added.

"This is him, as one of the G7 leaders, coming to pay respects and – and respects both for history but also respects to Prime Minister Kishida, who of course is from Hiroshima," the advisor said.