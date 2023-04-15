Japanese prime minister rushed to safety after smoke bomb attack

Wakayama, Japan - A 24-year-old Japanese man was arrested after a suspected smoke bomb exploded at an election rally attended by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in the western city of Wakayama, local media reported on Saturday.

Kishida was taken to safety unharmed after the explosion at a fishing port in the city, local media said. No one was injured, they said.



The Japanese leader wanted to give a speech in support of a candidate of his Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) in local elections.

In July last year, Kishida's predecessor Shinzō Abe was shot dead in the street during an election campaign speech in the old imperial city of Nara. The attack led to horror and bewilderment worldwide.

The suspected smoke bomb was thrown from a crowd of several hundred people on Saturday, Japanese media reported. TV footage showed a loud explosion, screaming people trying to run away, and white smoke in the air.

Eyewitnesses said the explosion occurred seconds after the alleged perpetrator was wrestled to the ground.