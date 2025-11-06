Kristi Noem tours military bases in Ecuador ahead of critical referendum

Quito, Ecuador - Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem arrived in Ecuador on Wednesday to tour its military facilities, days before the country votes in a referendum on allowing foreign bases on its territory.

US Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem (center left) and Ecuador's President Daniel Noboa (center right) shake hands at the Eloy Alfaro Air Base in Manta, Ecuador, on November 5, 2025. © Alex Brandon / POOL / AFP

The key vote takes place against the backdrop of a US military operation in the region, which has seen deadly strikes on boats in international waters killing at least 67 and the deployment of naval vessels. The Trump administration has said, without providing evidence, that the attacks are targeting drug traffickers.

The strategy enjoys the support of President Daniel Noboa of Ecuador.

Noem arrived Wednesday afternoon at the Eloy Alfaro Air Base, located in the city of Manta, as part of her tour of "strategic facilities" that could serve as "potential bases" for the US Department of Homeland Security, Noboa's spokesperson Carolina Jaramillo said at a conference in capital Quito earlier in the day.

If voters approve the measure, Jaramillo said US security and defense agencies, together with Ecuadorian police and military forces in charge of fighting organized crime, will jointly operate at those bases. She did not provide further details.

"When crime knows no borders, strategies against it must also know no borders," Defense Minister Gian Carlo Loffredo said in a video statement, referring to Ecuador's joint work with the US. "The specific focus of this cooperation is...on technological resources and equipment, which Ecuador still lacks."