Mass suicide rocks Kenya as Christian cult members starve themselves to death

Malindi, Kenya - A Christian cult in Kenya has cost dozens of people their lives after they starved themselves to death in the belief they would meet Jesus, Kenyan police said on Monday.

A Christian cult in Kenya has cost at least 58 people their lives after they starved themselves to death in the belief they would meet Jesu. © REUTERS

According to the statement, 11 bodies were discovered in a forest area in the south of the country, not far from the coastal city of Malindi since the previous day alone. Forensic experts and rescue workers were continuing to search for bodies and survivors, with the latest death toll standing at 67.



The authorities in Malindi had received a tip-off about a week and a half ago that followers of a local pastor were fasting to death in the forest area in the hope of "meeting Jesus."

The following day, police found 15 starving people in a remote settlement in a forest called Shakahola, six of whom were in critical condition. Four of them died during rescue operations, according to police. Following tips, police began combing the sprawling forest area for mass graves.