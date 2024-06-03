Claudia Sheinbaum makes history as Mexico's first female president

Mexico City, Mexico - Claudia Sheinbaum was elected Mexico 's first female president by a landslide Sunday, making history in the country.

Claudia Sheinbaum has won the election to become Mexico's first female president. © REUTERS

Crowds of flag-waving supporters sang and danced to mariachi music in Mexico City's main square celebrating the ruling party candidate's victory.



"I want to thank millions of Mexican women and men who decided to vote for us on this historic day," Sheinbaum said in a victory speech to the cheering crowd.

"I won't fail you," the 61-year-old former Mexico City mayor vowed.

She thanked her main opposition rival Xochitl Galvez, who conceded defeat.

Sheinbaum, a scientist by training, won around 58-60% of votes, according to preliminary official results from the National Electoral Institute.

That was more than 30 percentage points ahead of Galvez, and some 50 percentage points ahead of the only man running, long-shot centrist Jorge Alvarez Maynez.

Voters had flocked to polling stations across the Latin American nation, despite sporadic violence in areas terrorized by ultra-violent drug cartels.

Thousands of troops were deployed to protect voters, following a particularly bloody electoral process that has seen more than two dozen aspiring local politicians murdered.