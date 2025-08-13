Mexico transfers dozens of wanted fugitives to US amid drug crackdown

Mexico City, Mexico - Justice officials said Tuesday that Mexico has sent 26 wanted fugitives to the US, including alleged Mexican drug cartel kingpins, amid pressure to crack down on cross-border fentanyl smuggling.

"These fugitives are collectively alleged to have imported into the United States tonnage quantities of dangerous drugs, including cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, and heroin," the US Department of Justice (DOJ) said in a statement.

US officials released a list of those extradited and currently in their custody, saying they are fugitives wanted for "violent and serious crimes" including drug trafficking, kidnapping, human smuggling, and the murder of a Los Angeles sheriff's deputy in 2008, among other crimes.

US Attorney General Pam Bondi called the transfer "the latest example of the Trump administration's historic efforts to dismantle cartels and foreign terrorist organizations."

The transfer was made "at the solicitation of the US Department of Justice," which "agreed not to seek the death penalty for the prisoners in its country," according to a joint statement from the Attorney General of Mexico and Mexico's Secretariat of Security and Civilian Safety.

The US embassy in Mexico said in a statement that kingpins from the Jalisco New Generation Cartel and Sinaloa Cartel are among those who were extradited – both groups, which were designated as terrorist organizations by the US in February.

"These fugitives will now face justice in US courts, and the citizens of both of our nations will be safer from these common enemies," US Ambassador Ronald Johnson said in a statement, praising the government of Mexico "for demonstrating resolve in the face of organized crime."

Among the drug dealers sent to the US in Tuesday's transfer was Los Cuinis leader Abigael Gonzalez Valencia, whose cartel is accused of trafficking tons of cocaine from South America through Mexico and into the US.