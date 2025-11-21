Mexican contestant crowned Miss Universe in pageant plagued by scandals and falls

Bangkok, Thailand - Miss Mexico was crowned Miss Universe in Thailand on Friday, strutting to victory after staging a walkout when an organizer of the beauty pageant berated her – one of several dramatic moments before the final round.

Contestants from the Ivory Coast, the Philippines, Thailand, and Venezuela also made it to the final round, selected from more than 120 women vying for the title in a contest considered one of the "big four" of global beauty pageants.

However, chaos reigned before Miss Mexico Fatima Bosch was crowned, from allegations of an insult to her intelligence to judges quitting and participants falling on and off the stage.

Bosch staged a dramatic walkout this month from a meeting where she was lambasted by Miss Universe Thailand director Nawat Itsaragrisil.

Nawat appeared in a livestream of the event to single her out during a dispute over her apparent failure to post promotional content on her social media accounts.

Bosch, flanked by Miss Iraq, walked out of the room after Nawat called for security to intervene.

Others appeared to rise in solidarity with Bosch, before freezing as Nawat warned that those still wanting to participate should "sit down."

"What your director did is not respectful: he called me dumb," Bosch told reporters at the time. "The world needs to see this because we are empowered women and this is a platform for our voice."

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum called Bosch an "example of how we women should speak out" in the face of aggression after the incident.

"In public events, I say women look prettier when we speak out," Sheinbaum said. "So my recognition goes to this young woman."

Nawat later apologised. He initially declined to comment when asked about Bosch on Friday, telling reporters he'd "rather not talk about her".

"It's better to let pageant fans discuss it. I respect the result anyway," he said in Thai.

Nawat then congratulated her later in the same news conference.