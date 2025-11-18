Mexico's Sheinbaum offers to mediate in US-Venezuela conflict amid threats from Trump

Mexico City, Mexico - Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum offered to mediate between the US and Venezuela after US President Donald Trump said he'd be willing to speak with his Venezuelan counterpart, Nicolás Maduro.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum (r.) offered to mediate between the US and Venezuela after President Donald Trump (l.) said he'd be willing to speak with Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro. © Collage: AFP/Brendan Smialowski & AFP/Yuri Cortez

Sheinbaum expressed support for a cooling of tensions between Washington and Caracas on Monday, after Trump said that he'd be willing to speak with Maduro and suggested he may launch drug strikes inside Mexico.

"We are a country that always seeks peace, dialogue, and the peaceful resolution of conflicts," Sheinbaum said during her daily press conference.

"We are not in favor of invasions. In whatever way Mexico can help, we will be there. Let there be a dialogue, we must always seek dialogue and peace."

Washington's deployment of the USS Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier to the Caribbean has spiked tensions in the region even further as the Trump administration continues to target Venezuelan ships with air strikes.

The bombing campaign, championed by Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, has claimed hundreds of lives but has never been justified with evidence to confirm that the boats were genuinely part of drug smuggling operations.

"We may be having some discussions with Maduro, and we'll see how that turns out," Trump said, referring to potential talks with Venezuela. "I'd talk to anyone. We'll see what happens."

The Trump administration has accused Maduro's government of leading so-called "Narco-Terrorist" organizations.

Sheinbaum has repeatedly pushed for a de-escalation of Trump's bombing campaign, and in October condemned strikes on boats off Mexico's Pacific coast.