Mexican farmers block US border bridge in protest against agriculture policy

Ciudad Juárez, Mexico - Hundreds of farmers and truck drivers have blocked the Mexican side of a major border bridge with the US in protest against a new water law supported by President Claudia Sheinbaum's government.

Farmers and truck drivers swarmed a Mexico-US border bridge in protest against new agriculture laws introduced by the Mexican government. © Collage: AFP/Herika Martinez

The protest blocked the Zaragoza-Ysleta International Bridge, which connects El Paso with Mexico's Ciudad Juárez. An estimated 70% of trade between the two countries passes through such crossings.

Protesters are pushing back against a General Water Law promoted by Sheinbaum, which would regulate the sale of concession titles or their transfer. Similar demonstrations were conducted in 16 states across Mexico.

"We don't want them to monopolize the water and do whatever they want with the permits," said Gerardo Fierro, one of the farmers at the protest, AFP reports.

Protests also saw agricultural workers and truck drivers storm customs offices in Ciudad Juárez.

Javier Jurado, president of an agricultural business, said Sheinbaum's administration wants to "hijack" the water and leave farmers "defenseless."

Interior Minister Rosa Icela Rodriguez addressed the protesters during a press conference in Mexico City, and said that "there is no motive for the protests... unless they are politically motivated."

Sheinbaum said that her government has been in communication with unions representing the protesters and claimed that the water law is designed to break up monopolies which currently possess most water concession titles.

"Some are bringing up the issue of the water law," Sheinbaum told reporters in comments translated from Spanish. "The water law is being discussed in Congress and a forum has even been opened."