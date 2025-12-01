Mexican military kills alleged drug trafficker wanted by US for "narco-terrorism"

Mexico City, Mexico - Mexico 's military on Sunday killed on alleged drug trafficker who was wanted by US authorities on accusations of major drug trafficking and so-called "narco-terrorism."

Mexico's military on Sunday killed an alleged drug trafficker who was wanted by the US on multiple charges. © AFP/Enrique Castro

Pedro Inzunza Coronel, known by the alias "Pichon," died during a military operation in the northwestern state of Sinaloa. He was wanted in the US for allegedly trafficking large quantities of cocaine and fentanyl.

Omar Garcia Harfuch, Mexico's security secretary, confirmed Coronel's death in a post on X which revealed that a large cache of weapons, vehicles and drug precursor chemicals were also seized by authorities.

"In an operation led by the Secretariat of the Navy... Properties and laboratories were located where weapons, vehicles, drugs, chemical precursors were seized," the post, translated from Spanish, read.

"Two operators of this criminal cell were detained and upon attacking the naval personnel, Pedro 'N' Pichon lost his life," Harfuch said.

In May, the US Department of Justice charged Coronel, as well as his father, Pedro Inzunza Noriega, with narco-terrorism, drug trafficking, and money laundering as leaders of a now-defunct cartel.

"The Sinaloa Cartel is a complex, dangerous terrorist organization and dismantling them demands a novel, powerful legal response," said Attorney General Pamela Bondi in a statement released alongside the DOJ indictment.

"Their days of brutalizing the American people without consequence are over – we will seek life in prison for these terrorists."

US Ambassador to Mexico Ronald Johnson said in a post on X that Coronel was accused of multiple crimes, including "murders, kidnappings, torture, and violent debt collection for drug trafficking."