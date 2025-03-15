Mexicans seek answers after bones and shoes found at cartel "extermination" camp

Teuchitlan, Mexico - A grisly discovery of charred bones, shoes, and clothing at a suspected drug cartel training ground has prompted demands for answers and justice from relatives of the more than 100,000 people missing in Mexico .

Members of the collective Guerreros Buscadores work at the Izaguirre Ranch in the community of La Estanzuela, where they located three human crematoriums while searching for their relatives in Teuchitlan, Mexico. © ULISES RUIZ / AFP

A group of families searching for people who have disappeared reported the find this month at a ranch in the western state of Jalisco where forced recruits are thought to have been held.

The Guerreros Buscadores collective described the site as an "extermination center" with "clandestine crematoriums," causing shock in a country that has become inured to spiraling cartel-related violence.

"We're talking about a recruitment center for our youth," said the group's leader, Indira Navarro.

The property had already been searched in September following clashes in the area between the military and the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, one of Mexico's most powerful and violent drug trafficking groups.

The Jalisco state prosecutor's office reported at the time that it found skeletal remains.

Last week, the collective discovered more buried bones, dozens of shoes, and other objects that apparently went unnoticed during the initial search.

The United Nations Human Rights Office on Friday described it as a "deeply disturbing reminder of the trauma of disappearances linked to organized crime across the country."

"The discovery is all the more disturbing given that this site had been previously raided as recently as September 2024 by the National Guard and the Jalisco State Prosecutor's Office, without crucial evidence being detected," it added.