Hurricane Erick strengthens as it barrels toward Mexico

Puerto Escondido, Mexico - Hurricane Erick barreled down on Mexico 's Pacific coast Wednesday having strengthened to a powerful Category 4 storm , the US National Hurricane Center said, warning of potentially deadly floods.

The popular tourist town of Puerto Escondido is pictured as Hurricane Erick approaches Mexico's Pacific coast as a powerful Category 4 storm. © ECHEGOYEN / AFPTV / AFP

Erick is expected to bring "potentially destructive winds and life-threatening flash floods to portions of southern Mexico" late Wednesday and Thursday, the center's latest bulletin said.

By 7:00 PM CT, Erick was moving northwest at a speed of nearly nine miles per hour with maximum sustained winds approaching 120 mph and higher gusts.

The hurricane is expected to stengthen before making landfall, bringing with it storm surges, coastal flooding, and destructive waves.

Forecasters warned of intense rainfall across the Mexican states of Oaxaca and Guerrero, bringing "life-threatening flooding and mudslides."

Mexican authorities said they were also expecting heavy rain in Chiapas state.

President Claudia Sheinbaum urged people to avoid going out and advised those living in low-lying areas or near rivers to move to shelters.