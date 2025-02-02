Mexico accuses US of "slander" over Trump administration's drug cartel alliance claim

Mexico City, Mexico - Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum angrily rejected an accusation by the US Saturday that her government has an alliance with drug cartels, and vowed to retaliate against Donald Trump 's sweeping tariffs.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum has said her country would impose retaliatory tariffs against the US. © REUTERS

Tensions between the closely connected neighbors soared after the White House said Trump would slap 25% tariffs on Mexican as well as Canadian goods because of undocumented immigration and drug smuggling.

Sheinbaum said she had told her economy minister, Marcelo Ebrard, "to implement Plan B that we have been working on, which includes tariff and non-tariff measures in defense of Mexico's interests."

Ebrard called Trump's tariffs a "flagrant violation" of the US' free trade agreement with Mexico and Canada.

Sheinbaum also hit back after Washington accused her government of having an "intolerable alliance" with drug trafficking groups.

"We categorically reject the slander made by the White House against the Mexican government about alliances with criminal organizations," Sheinbaum wrote on social media platform X.

"If there is such an alliance anywhere, it is in the US gun shops that sell high-powered weapons to these criminal groups," she added.

"If the United States government and its agencies wanted to address the serious consumption of fentanyl in their country, they can combat the sale of narcotics on the streets of their main cities, which they don't do, and the money laundering generated by this illegal activity that has done so much harm to their population," Sheinbaum said.