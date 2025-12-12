Trump admin planning on setting up militarized zone on California-Mexico border

San Diego, California - The Trump administration said that it will transfer jurisdiction over a large amount of land for the purpose of constructing a militarized zone at the California- Mexico border.

The Trump administration announced that it will create a militarized zone on the Mexico-California border south of San Diego. © AFP/Harika Martinez

By placing most of the border under the supervision of the military, the Trump administration hopes to circumvent laws banning the use of troops for civilian law enforcement, empowering US troops to conduct mass arrests.





Similar measures have been adopted along a 170-mile stretch of the Mexican border in New Mexico, as well as in sections of the border in Texas and Arizona.

The Department of interior announced that the military will be given jurisdiction over about 760 acres of public land in San Diego and imperial Counties for a three-year period.

"President Trump has made it clear that securing our border and restoring American sovereignty are top national priorities," said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum in a statement published alongside the announcement. "This action delivers on that commitment."

"By working with the Navy to close long-standing security gaps, we are strengthening national defense, protecting our public lands from unlawful use, and advancing the President’s agenda to put the safety and security of the American people first."