Sheinbaum expresses horror after deadly supermarket explosion in Mexico

Mexico City, Mexico - Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed horror and gave her condolences after a massive explosion at a supermarket in northern Mexico killed at least 23 people on Saturday.

In a Saturday post on X, translated from Spanish, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed her condolences "to the families and loved ones of those who died."

"I have been in contact with the Sonora governor, Alfonso Durazo, to provide support as needed," Sheinbaum wrote. "I've instructed the Secretary of the Interior Rosa Icela Rodríguez to send a support team in order to assist the families and the injured."

Video taken at the scene shows huge flames engulfing the building as well as a number of cars parked close by. Black smoke is billowing from the building in the clip, and people are seen walking around as if in a daze.

"Sadly a number of the victims we've found were minors," Alfonso Durazo, governor of Sonora state, said in a video message.

"I have ordered an extensive and transparent investigation to determine the causes of the incident and figure out those responsible," he said.