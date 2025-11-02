Sheinbaum expresses horror after deadly supermarket explosion in Mexico
Mexico City, Mexico - Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed horror and gave her condolences after a massive explosion at a supermarket in northern Mexico killed at least 23 people on Saturday.
In a Saturday post on X, translated from Spanish, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed her condolences "to the families and loved ones of those who died."
"I have been in contact with the Sonora governor, Alfonso Durazo, to provide support as needed," Sheinbaum wrote. "I've instructed the Secretary of the Interior Rosa Icela Rodríguez to send a support team in order to assist the families and the injured."
Video taken at the scene shows huge flames engulfing the building as well as a number of cars parked close by. Black smoke is billowing from the building in the clip, and people are seen walking around as if in a daze.
"Sadly a number of the victims we've found were minors," Alfonso Durazo, governor of Sonora state, said in a video message.
"I have ordered an extensive and transparent investigation to determine the causes of the incident and figure out those responsible," he said.
Cause of explosion under investigation
The prosecutor's office said in a statement that "the working assumption is that the incident was accidental, and the investigation is looking into a transformer located inside the store."
"Once the firefighters allow access into the building," the statement read, "It will be possible to precisely determine the cause of the incident."
Mexican media reports said customers sought refuge inside the store after the explosion, only to become trapped by the flames.
"Nobody will face this pain alone. From the very first moments, emergency, security and health services responded with great professionalism and commitment, controlling the situation and saving lives," Durazo said.
Cover photo: AFP/Yuri Cortez