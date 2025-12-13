US and Mexico reach water-sharing agreement after Trump threats

Washington DC - The US and Mexico reached an agreement on water-sharing on Friday, after President Donald Trump threatened new sanctions.

US President Donald Trump had accused Mexico of violating a 1944 water-sharing treaty. © REUTERS

Trump said Mexico owed 800,000 acre-feet of water to the US and demanded it release a quarter of this amount by December 31 or be hit with a new 5% tariff.

The Republican leader accused Mexico of violating a 1944 treaty under which the US shares water from the Colorado River in exchange for flows from the Rio Grande, which forms part of the border between the two countries.

"The United States and Mexico reached an understanding to meet the current water obligations of American farmers and ranchers," the US Department of Agriculture said in a statement.

The agency said the agreement includes both the current water cycle and the deficit from the previous cycle.

The two countries are expected to finalize the plan at the end of January.

The agreement as it stands would have Mexico releasing 202,000 acre-feet of water starting next week.