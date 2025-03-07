Son of notorious Mexican drug lord "El Mencho" sentenced to life in US prison

Washington DC - A top leader of Mexico 's violent Jalisco New Generation cartel was sentenced to life in US prison Friday for his bloody role in creating one of the world's most powerful drug syndicates.

Ruben Oseguera Gonzalez (35) is the son of Mexico's most-wanted man – Jalisco New Generation leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, who has a $15 million US bounty on his head.

Known as "El Menchito," Oseguera was convicted by a federal jury in Washington in September of multiple drug trafficking and firearms charges.

Pronouncing the life sentence, District Judge Beryl Howell said Jalisco New Generation was a "notoriously violent cartel" and that Oseguera had a "whole team of hitmen" at his command.

Howell also ordered Oseguera to forfeit $6 billion in drug proceeds.

Anthony Colombo, Oseguera's lawyer, speaking to AFP after the sentencing, said the life term was "greater than necessary" and that he would file an appeal.

"This is a situation where no acts were committed in the US or on US territory," Colombo said. "Everything was extraterritorial. This should have been a case tried in Mexico, not in the United States."

The US-born Oseguera was second in command of Jalisco New Generation. He was captured by Mexican authorities in 2015 and extradited to the US in February 2020.

The US has offered a reward of up to $15 million for information leading to the arrest of his father, Nemesio Oseguera, known as "El Mencho."