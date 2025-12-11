Mexican truck drivers blockade US border to protest robberies and assaults

Mexico City, Mexico - Mexican truck drivers have been organizing blockades of at the US border in an attempt to protest alleged assaults and robberies they are subjected to every day.

Drivers are demanding that Mexican authorities crackdown on criminal activity along the country's highways, where 70 truckers are assaulted on average every day, Bloomberg reports.

Approximately 95% of the country's trade is conducted by truck drivers moving goods in and out by road – particularly on its northern border with the US, through which approximately 20,000 trucks pass every day.

Since late November, truck drivers have been blocking crucial bridges and highways connected to border crossings, costing Mexico approximately $350 million in losses each week.

The ongoing disruptions are causing even more trade tension between the US and Mexico, which have had a strained relationship since President Donald Trump re-entered office in January.

Mexican Officials are particularly concerned that a renegotiation of the US Mexico Canada Agreement may go badly next year partially because of the damage caused to trade by ongoing protests.

Similar tactics were utilized by Mexican farmers in late November, when they blocked a border bridge with the US in protest against President Claudia Sheinbaum's agriculture policy.