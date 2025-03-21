Trump administration refuses Mexico's request for water for first time

Washington DC - The US said Thursday it refused a request from Mexico for water due to shortfalls in sharing by its southern neighbor, as President Donald Trump ramps up a battle on another front.

The administration of US President Donald Trump (r.) has denied a request for water to Mexico, led by President Claudia Sheinbaum. © JEFF KOWALSKY, RODRIGO OROPEZA / AFP

The State Department said it was the first time that the US has rejected a request by Mexico for special delivery of water, which would have gone to the border city of Tijuana.

"Mexico's continued shortfalls in its water deliveries under the 1944 water-sharing treaty are decimating American agriculture – particularly farmers in the Rio Grande valley," the State Department's bureau handling Latin America said in a post on X.

The 1944 treaty, which governs water allocation from the Rio Grande and Colorado rivers, has come under growing strain in recent years due to the pressures of climate change and the burgeoning populations and agriculture in parched areas.

The treaty sets five-year cycles for water deliveries by Mexico, with the latest set to end in October 2025.

US farmers and lawmakers complain that their southern neighbor has waited until the end of each cycle and has been coming up short in the latest period, as Mexico struggles with drought, while the US has sent its share of water regularly.

A year ago, the last sugar mill in southern Texas shut down, with operators blaming a lack of water deliveries from Mexico.

After 18 months of negotiations, the US and Mexico reached an agreement in November, days after Trump's election, to improve deliveries. Hailed by the then administration of Joe Biden, the understanding calls for Mexico to work with the US to deliver water in a more timely way, including earlier in each five-year cycle.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Thursday before the State Department announcement that the water issue was "being dealt with" through the two countries' boundary and water commission.

"There's been less water. That's part of the problem," she told reporters.