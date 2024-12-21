Miles Henderson aims to bring youth representation to UN Permanent Forum on People of African Descent

Miles Henderson is campaigning to bring youth voices to the United Nations Permanent Forum on People of African Descent (PFPAD), an entity that aims to advance racial and reparatory justice for Afrodescendant people around the world .

Miles Henderson attends a session of the United Nations Permanent Forum on People of African Descent. He serves as co-chair of the International Civil Society Working Group Youth Sub-Committee. © Courtesy of Miles Henderson

Henderson, who serves as co-chair of the Youth Sub-Committee of PFPAD's International Civil Society Working Group (ICSWG), is throwing his hat in the ring to fill a vacancy on the forum. His goal is to elevate youth influence in critical discussions on systemic racism and the future for Black people globally.

"The youth are really looking to be the change that they want to see, but not only that – we want to be at these tables and want to be part of the creation of the future, because that is what is happening at these forums," Henderson told TAG24 NEWS on Wednesday.

The 30-year-old was born in Arkansas and raised in Pennsylvania, where he studied International Studies and Asian Studies with a minor in Pan-African Studies. He has lived in Brazil, Ghana, Kenya, and Ethiopia, where he now spends most of his time.

Founder of True Culture University, Henderson hopes to harness the relationships fostered through the global campus network to amplify youth perspectives in international decision-making. The growing network – which has connections at over 100 universities in Ethiopia, Kenya, Senegal, Brazil, Ghana, and the US – provides a digital communication platform for students as well as job training and workshop opportunities according to their interests.

Henderson's ultimate goal is to establish a Pan-African Student Congress, an umbrella organization of Black and African student clubs around the world.



"We want those clubs to be represented by this congress so that we can have a unified voice and speak to these international entities and organizations with a unified policy of what the students are looking for and what they've been working towards," Henderson explained.