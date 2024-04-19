UN forum delivers reparations and racial justice recommendations as youth raise their voice

Geneva, Switzerland - The third session of the United Nations Permanent Forum on People of African Descent (UN PFPAD) concluded Friday with preliminary recommendations centering reparations and other measures to address the ongoing legacies of colonialism and enslavement.

Youth representatives elevate demands for reparatory justice before the United Nations Permanent Forum on People of African Descent. © TAG24/Kaitlyn Kennedy

More than 1,000 civil society representatives from over 85 countries traveled to Geneva this week to ensure progress on reparatory justice for people of African descent around the world.

"On reparations, we must finally enter a new era," UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said as the PFPAD's third session neared an end. "Governments must step up to show true leadership with a genuine commitment to move swiftly from words to action to adequately address the wrongs of the past."

PFPAD Rapporteur Michael McEachrane then shared the forum's preliminary recommendations for the UN and member states, which include:

Ensuring a comprehensive program of reparatory justice to eliminate the vestiges of enslavement and colonialism;



Promoting global reforms to address anti-Black racism in debt, education, banking, transportation, and migration;



Upholding the Durban Declaration and Programme of Action's acknowledgment of enslavement as a crime against humanity;



Establishing an international tribunal to adjudicate reparations claims and quantify remedies;

Prioritizing reparatory justice and restitution for Haiti;

Recognizing the right of return and diasporic citizenship for Afrodescendants;

Eliminating the veto power of permanent members of the UN Security Council and adding an African permanent member to the body;

Ensuring equal access to quality education and decolonizing curricula;

Removing and replacing monuments to enslavement and other atrocities; and

Declaring a second International Decade on People of African Descent.

"Reparations is what justice looks like in the 21st century," McEachrane insisted.