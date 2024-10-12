Missing Everest climber's remains found after 100 years in astonishing story

Kathmandu, Nepal - A full century after a British climber disappeared on Mount Everest , what are believed to be his remains have been discovered.

After 100 years, partial remains of Andrew Irvine (top row, l.) have been found on Mount Everest. © IMAGO / United Archives

National Geographic on Friday reported on the discovery of human remains thought to belong to Andrew Irvine, who went missing in 1924 alongside climbing partner George Mallory as the pair attempted to be the first to reach Everest's summit, nearly 30,000 feet above sea level.

While Mallory's body was found in 1999, clues about Irvine's fate proved elusive until a National Geographic team discovered a boot containing human remains on the peak's Central Rongbuk Glacier.

A sock in the boot had a red label with "A.C. Irvine" stitched into it.

As climate change continues to melt snow and ice in the Himalayas, more and more bodies of mountaineers who died trying to summit Everest are being discovered.