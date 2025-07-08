Trump administration bans Chinese investors from purchasing US farmland

Washington DC - The Trump administration announced Tuesday that the US would start restricting purchases of farmland by Chinese nationals and other "foreign adversaries," citing security concerns.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins said the move was needed to address what she called a "massive threat" to national security.

Foreign purchases of US farmland were being used as "weapons to be turned against us," Rollins said, unveiling the National Farm Security Action Plan along with other cabinet officials.

"We see it again and again, from Chinese Communist acquisition of American farmland to criminal exploitation of our system of agriculture," she said.

"American agriculture is not just about feeding our families but about protecting our nation and standing up to foreign adversaries who are buying our farmland," she added.

China ranks number 20 on a list of foreign owners of agricultural land, holding 277,336 acres at the end of 2023, according to the US Department of Agriculture.

Rollins said the administration of President Donald Trump also planned to "claw back what has already been purchased by China and other foreign adversaries."

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the Pentagon would ban sales to "foreign adversaries" of farmland located near US military bases.