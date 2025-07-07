Iranian president says Israel attempted to assassinate him

Tehran, Iran - Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said in an interview released on Monday that Israel , which last month launched a 12-day war with Iran, had attempted to assassinate him.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has accused Israel of attempting to assassinate him. © Iran's Presidential website/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS

"They did try, yes. They acted accordingly, but they failed," Pezeshkian told Tucker Carlson in response to a question on whether he believed Israel had tried to kill him.

"It was not the United States that was behind the attempt on my life. It was Israel. I was in a meeting... they tried to bombard the area in which we were holding that meeting," he said according to a translation of his remarks from Persian, without specifying whether the alleged attempt was during the recent war.

On June 13, Israel launched an unprecedented bombing campaign against Iran, killing top military commanders and nuclear scientists.

The Israeli attacks took place days before Tehran and Washington were set to meet for a new round of nuclear talks, which began on April 12.

More than 900 people were killed in Iran during the attacks, according to the judiciary.

The Israeli attacks drew waves of retaliatory drone and missile fire, killing 28 people in Israel, according to authorities.

The 12-day war between Iran and Israel also saw the US launching strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities at Fordo, Isfahan, and Natanz.

During the interview with Carlson, Pezeshkian said his country has "no problem" restarting nuclear talks with the US, provided that trust can be reestablished between the two countries.

"We see no problem in re-entering the negotiations," the Iranian president said.