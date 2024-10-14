Nepali teenager hailed as hero after becoming younger person to climb world's highest peaks

Kathmandu, Nepal - Cheering crowds hailed an 18-year-old Nepali mountaineer as a hero as he returned home Monday after breaking the record for the youngest person to summit all 14 of the world 's 8,000-meter peaks.

Nima Rinji Sherpa reached the summit of Tibet's 26,335-foot Shisha Pangma on October 9, completing his mission to stand on the world's highest peaks. © Prakash MATHEMA / AFP

On Monday, he returned from China to Nepal's capital, Kathmandu, where scores waited to see him.

"I am feeling very happy," he told AFP, draped in traditional Buddhist scarves and garlands of marigold flowers, as he emerged to loud cheers at the airport.

"Thank you so much, everyone," he said to his supporters, beaming a wide grin.

Sherpa hugged his family while others rushed to offer him scarves and flowers. He later waved to the crowd out of a car sunroof, while proudly holding the national flag.

Nepal's climbing community also welcomed several others who returned after completing the summit of 14 peaks.

Summiting all 14 "eight-thousanders" is considered the zenith of mountaineering aspirations, with all the peaks located in the Himalayan and Karakoram ranges, straddling Nepal, Pakistan, Tibet, and India.

Climbers cross "death zones" where there is not enough oxygen in the air to sustain human life for long periods.