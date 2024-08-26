Kim Jong-un gleefully tests out North Korea's new suicide drones in front of media

Pyongyang, North Korea - North Korea has unveiled a new "suicide drone", state media said Monday, with leader Kim Jong-un overseeing a performance test of the weapons, which experts said could have come from Russia.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un supervised the testing of new suicide drones that will be added to the country's fleet. © via REUTERS

Wearing a cream baker boy hat, Kim was shown beaming as he watched, aided by high-powered binoculars, as the drones blew up targets, images in state media showed.



Kim said that "it is necessary to develop and produce more suicide drones", the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported, in addition to "strategic reconnaissance and multipurpose attack drones".

Suicide drones are explosive-carrying unmanned drones designed to be deliberately crashed into enemy targets, effectively acting as guided missiles.

The nuclear-armed North's growing drone fleet will "be used within different striking ranges to attack any enemy targets on the ground and in the sea," KCNA said.

All the drones North Korea tested on August 24 "correctly identified and destroyed the designated targets after flying along different preset routes," it added.

Kim also said his country would work towards "proactively introducing artificial intelligence technology into the development of drones."