Kim Jong Un offers Russia full support on Ukraine in latest talks
Pyongyang, North Korea - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un offered Moscow his full support on the war in Ukraine during talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, state media in Pyongyang said early Sunday.
Lavrov's visit to North Korea was the latest in a series of high-profile trips by top Moscow officials as both countries deepen military and political ties amid Russia's offensive against Kyiv.
Pyongyang sent thousands of troops to Russia's Kursk region to oust Ukrainian forces and provided the Russian army with artillery shells and missiles.
Kim and Lavrov met on Saturday in "an atmosphere full of warm comradely trust", North Korea's official KCNA news agency reported.
Russia's foreign ministry posted a video on Telegram of the two men shaking hands and greeting each other with a hug, and said the talks were held in Wonsan, a city on North Korea's east coast where a massive resort was opened earlier this month.
Kim told Lavrov that Pyongyang was "ready to unconditionally support and encourage all the measures taken by the Russian leadership as regards the tackling of the root cause of the Ukrainian crisis", KCNA said.
The North Korean leader also expressed a "firm belief that the Russian army and people would surely win victory in accomplishing the sacred cause of defending the dignity and basic interests of the country".
He lauded Putin's "outstanding leadership", the report said.
The two men otherwise discussed "important matters for faithfully implementing the agreements made at the historic DPRK-Russia summit talks in June 2024", KCNA said, referring to North Korea by its official name.
The two heavily sanctioned nations signed a military deal last year, including a mutual defense clause, during a rare visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to Pyongyang.
North Korea and Russia strengthen ties amid Ukraine war
Lavrov told Kim that Putin "hopes for continued direct contacts in the very near future", according to the Russian state-owned news agency TASS.
Russian and North Korean state media have said Lavrov would stay until Sunday.
Earlier Saturday, Lavrov met with his counterpart Choe Son Hui and thanked the "heroic" North Korean soldiers who have been deployed to aid Russia, TASS said.
Both sides "emphasised their determination to jointly counter the hegemonic aspirations of extra-regional players, which are leading to escalating tensions in Northeast Asia and throughout the Asia-Pacific region", Russia's foreign ministry said.
Ahead of the visit, Russia announced that it would begin twice-a-week flights between Moscow and Pyongyang.
Lavrov lauded Wonsan as "a good tourist attraction", adding: "We hope it will be popular not only with local citizens, but also with Russians."
Cover photo: KCNA VIA KNS / AFP