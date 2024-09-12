Kim Jong Un tours nuclear facility and reiterates calls to boost North Korea's arsenal

Seoul, South Korea - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited a nuclear facility and called for boosting the country's nuclear capabilities in the face of growing threats from Washington and its allies, state media reported Friday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visited a nuclear facility and called for boosting the country's nuclear capabilities in the face of growing threats from Washington and its allies. © STR / KCNA VIA KNS / AFP

The report comes a day after North Korea fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles into waters east of the Korean peninsula, Seoul's military said, the nuclear-armed country's first major weapons test since early July.



Kim inspected the Nuclear Weapons Institute and a production base of weapon-grade nuclear materials, the government news agency KCNA reported.

As he toured the facility, Kim "encouraged the nuclear scientists faithful to the Party to unconditionally implement the Party's policy of building up nuclear force without an inch of deflection with their strong faith and high practical ability," KCNA said.

Noting that nuclear threats from the US and its allies "have become more undisguised and crossed the red line," Kim said North Korea must "steadily expand and bolster up its defense capability... and the capability for a preemptive attack with the nuclear force as a pivot."

Kim's regime has staged dozens of launches this year, part of a testing spree experts say could be linked to North Korea's alleged illicit supplying of weapons to ally Russia for use in Ukraine.

Pyongyang has denied any sanctions-busting weapons trade with Russia, but with diplomacy long-stalled, it declared South Korea its "principal enemy" this year and recently moved nuclear-capable weapons to border areas.