North Korea fires multiple ballistic missiles after Kim's vow of nuclear escalation

Seoul, South Korea - North Korea fired multiple short-range ballistic missiles into waters east of the Korean peninsula Thursday, Seoul's military reported, days after the nuclear-armed North marked a state anniversary.

Seoul's Joint Chief of Staff said it had detected multiple "short-range ballistic missiles launched into the East Sea around 07:10 from Pyongyang today," referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan.



It said it was analyzing details of the launch and "closely sharing information on the North Korean ballistic missile with the U.S. and Japanese authorities while strengthening surveillance and vigilance in preparation for further launches."

Japan's defense ministry also confirmed the launch of at least one suspected North Korean ballistic missile, with the coastguard warning vessels to take care.

It is Pyongyang's first apparent weapons test since July 1, and comes days after the isolated, nuclear-armed country marked a key anniversary celebrating the founding of the ruling regime.

North Korea has regularly launched missiles around September 9, its foundation day, including conducting its fifth nuclear test on the same day in 2016.

The country's sixth nuclear test was conducted on September 3, 2017.

At a speech to mark the 76th anniversary of its founding this week, leader Kim Jong Un said the country was moving to steadily increase its nuclear arsenal.

North Korea "will steadily strengthen its nuclear force capable of fully coping with any threatening acts imposed by its nuclear-armed rival states," Kim said.