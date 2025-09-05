Kim Jong-un touts friendship with China after historic meeting with Xi Jinping

Beijing, China - North Korean leader Kim Jong-un told Chinese President Xi Jinping that it was his "steadfast will" to develop a stronger relationship and maintain his country's friendship with China .

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un touted his country's friendship with China after meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing. © AFP/STR/KCNA via KNS

Xi and Kim held talks on Thursday evening at the Chinese capital's Great Hall of the People, where Kim affirmed the "friendly feelings" between the two countries, Pyongyang's Korean Central News Agency reported.

The talks took place after the two leaders were joined by Russian President Vladimir Putin for a massive military parade commemorating the 80 anniversary of the end of World War II.

"It is the steadfast will of the WPK [Workers' Party of Korea] and the government... to steadily develop the DPRK-China relations," Kim said, per the KCNA.

He told Xi that the relationship between China and North Korea "cannot change no matter how the international situation may change."

"Visiting China after six years, I was deeply struck by how China has transformed and developed beyond recognition," Kim said "What hasn't changed is the warm welcome."

In a statement put out by China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, China and North Korea were touted as "good neighbors, good friends and good comrades."

Xi reportedly extended congratulations on the 80th anniversary of the founding of the WPK and declared that China is ready to "maintain, consolidate and develop" relations with North Korea.

"China will continue to support the DPRK in pursuing a development path suited to its national conditions and opening new grounds in advancing the DPRK's socialist cause," the statement read.