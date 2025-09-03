Xi declares China "unstoppable" alongside Putin and Kim at massive military parade

Beijing, China - Flanked by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin at a massive military parade on Monday, Chinese President Xi Jinping declared his country "unstoppable."

Russian President Vladimir Putin (l.) and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un joined Chinese President Xi Jinping (c.) for a massive military parade in Beijing. © AFP/Jade Gao

Xi shook Putin and Kim's hands and chatted with the pair as they walked down a red carpet by Tiananmen Square, ahead of a massive military parade to mark 80 years since the end of World War II in the Pacific.

The event has been touted as a chance for Xi to showcase China's military prowess and bring together leaders friendly to China, sending a message to the rest of the world.

In a speech to kick off the parade, Xi warned that the world was still "faced with a choice of peace or war," and declared that China is "unstoppable."

During the 90-minute parade, Xi inspected the massed troops and weaponry from an open-topped limousine down Beijing's vast Chang'an Avenue.

He then turned back to join his guests in a seating area above the iconic portrait of Mao Zedong on Tiananmen, the entrance gate of the historic Forbidden City.