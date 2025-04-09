Kim Jong-un's powerful sister mocks "daydream" of taking away North Korea's nukes

Pyongyang, North Korea - Kim Jong-un's powerful sister slammed US-led efforts to take away North Korea 's nuclear weapons, saying the idea of denuclearizing the country was a "daydream."

Kim Yo Jong (r.), Kim Jong-un's sister, said efforts to denuclearize North Korea were "nothing but a daydream that can never come true." © Korea Summit Press Pool / Korea Summit Press Pool / AFP

Her remarks come after the top diplomats of South Korea, Japan, and the US issued a statement on the sidelines of a NATO meeting last week in which they "reaffirmed their resolute commitment to the complete denuclearization" of Pyongyang.

In a statement published Wednesday by the official Korean Central News Agency (KNCA), Kim Yo Jong said that any discussion of convincing the North to give up its nuclear weapons is "nothing but a daydream that can never come true."

"If anyone openly talks about dismantling nuclear weapons... it just constitutes the most hostile act of denying the sovereignty of the DPRK," Kim Yo Jong said Tuesday.

"It only fully exposed the uneasiness of the US, Japan, and the ROK (Republic of Korea), in a desperate plight of having to talk about 'denuclearization' in chorus," she said.

The statement was Kim's second in a little over a month.

In early March, she condemned the US over the visit of a Navy aircraft carrier to the South Korean port of Busan, accusing President Donald Trump of "carrying forward the former administration's hostile policy."

During his first term, Trump became the first sitting US president to meet a North Korean leader when he held talks with Kim Jong-un in 2018 in efforts to reach a deal on denuclearization.

Since taking office a second time in January, he has referred to the North as a "nuclear power."