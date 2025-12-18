Pope Leo replaces New York's conservative Cardinal Timothy Dolan

New York, New York - Pope Leo XIV has accepted the resignation of influential New York Archbishop Timothy Dolan, a leading figure of the church's conservative wing, the Vatican said Thursday.

Timothy Michael Dolan attends a press conference of US cardinals, a day after the new pope's election, at the North American College in Rome, Italy, on May 9, 2025. © ALBERTO PIZZOLI / AFP

The first US pope replaced Dolan, who stepped down after reaching the Church's retirement age of 75, with a little-known 58-year-old bishop from Illinois, Ronald Hicks.

The appointment ends months of speculation about who Leo would pick to follow Dolan, widely regarded as being close to President Donald Trump.

This is the most important bishop appointment Leo has made since his election to head up the world's Catholics in May and signals a desire to take a firmer stance on the US administration's decisions, particularly on human rights.

Hicks shares several similarities with Leo including solidarity with migrants, in contrast with Trump's zero-tolerance immigration policies.

He spent five years of ministry in El Salvador in Central America, while Leo spent two decades in service in Peru.

Hicks also served shortly after joining the priesthood in 1994 in several parishes in the Archdiocese of Chicago, the city where Leo was born.