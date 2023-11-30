Kim Jong-un's sister hits back at criticism of North Korean spy satellite launch

Pyongyang, North Korea - North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's powerful sister on Thursday dismissed international condemnation of Pyongyang's recent spy satellite launch as "absurd," saying her country would never relinquish its space program.

Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, responded to criticism of her country's launch of a military spy satellite. © VLADIMIR SMIRNOV / POOL / AFP

Kim Yo-jong's statement came after the United Nations Security Council convened a session on Monday to discuss the North's November 21 launch of a military reconnaissance satellite.



During the session, a senior UN official told the council the global body's resolutions "expressly prohibit" Pyongyang from conducting launches using ballistic missile technology.

"I deplore the fact that the UNSC... is being turned into a land of lawlessness where the sovereignty of independent states is wantonly violated," said Kim Yo-jong, who is the regime's effective chief spokesperson.

Nuclear-armed North Korea is barred by successive rounds of UN resolutions from tests using ballistic technology, and analysts say there is significant technological overlap between space launch capabilities and the development of ballistic missiles.

But Kim said criticisms against the country's satellite project were "false" arguments that denied "the DPRK's sovereign rights", referring to the North by its official name.

North Korea, she affirmed in the English-language dispatch, "will never sit face to face with the US" to put its "sovereignty" as an "agenda item for negotiations", reiterating Pyongyang's commitment to satellite development.

North Korea will "continue to exercise its sovereign rights," she said, "without being restricted in the future."