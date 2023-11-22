North Korea takes jab at US military bases in spy satellite update

Pyongyang, North Korea - North Korea said Wednesday it had received intelligence on US military bases after the successful launch of a military spy satellite.

North Korea launched a military spy satellite into space at the third attempt, defying UN sanctions. © via REUTERS

State-run news agency KCNA again reported on Tuesday's successful launch of the satellite, which South Korea confirmed had entered orbit.



Images in state media showed North Korean leader Kim Jong-un smiling and waving, surrounded by white-uniformed scientists and engineers who cheered and clapped after watching the successful blastoff.

Kim "watched the aerospace photos of Anderson Air Force Base, Apra Harbor, and other major military bases of the US forces taken in the sky above Guam in the Pacific," the agency added.

The US has led condemnation of the launch, saying it was a "brazen violation" of UN sanctions, while South Korea responded by partially suspending a 2018 military deal with the North, saying it would resume surveillance operations along their border.