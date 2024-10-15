North Korea blows up roads to South as Kim threatens "military action" in response to drones

Pyongyang, North Korea - North Korea blew up sections of the roads connecting it to the South on Tuesday, Seoul's military said, adding it had conducted a "counter-fire" operation in response.

North Korea on Tuesday blew up several sections of roads connecting it to South Korea, as tensions between the two countries continued to spiral. © via REUTERS

Pyongyang's military last week vowed to permanently seal its southern border after spending months laying mines and building anti-tank barriers in the wake of leader Kim Jong-un declaring the South his country's "principal enemy."



The North also accused Seoul of using drones to drop anti-regime propaganda leaflets on the capital Pyongyang, with Kim convening a security meeting to direct a plan of "immediate military action" in response, state media reported Tuesday.

Seoul's military initially denied sending drones north but has subsequently declined to comment, even as Pyongyang has blamed them directly, warning it would consider it "a declaration of war" if another drone was detected.

"North Korea has detonated parts of the Gyeongui and Donghae roads north of the Military Demarcation Line," the Joint Chiefs of Staff said Tuesday, referring to inter-Korean infrastructure that once connected the two countries.

"There has been no damage to our military, and our forces conducted counter-fire in areas south of the MDL," it added.

The roads have long been shuttered, but destroying them sends a clear message that Kim is not prepared to negotiate with the South, experts said.

"This is a practical military measure related to the hostile dual-state system that North Korea has frequently mentioned," Yang Moo-jin, president of the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul, told AFP.

The North may also be looking to erect more physical barriers along the border, Yang said, adding that the road detonations could be "preparatory work."