Syria discusses strategic military cooperation with Putin in Russia

Damascus, Syria - Damascus's foreign and defence ministers met Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday during a visit to Moscow where they discussed military cooperation, Syrian state media said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (l) and Syrian interim president Ahmed al-Sharaa (r) shake hands during their meeting at the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow on October 15, 2025. © ALEXANDER ZEMLIANICHENKO / POOL / AFP

The trip is the latest by Syria's new authorities to Russia since they ousted longtime ruler and Moscow ally Bashar al-Assad last December.

Russia has sheltered the former leader and his family ever since they fled Islamist-led forces closing in on Damascus.

Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani, Defence Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra, and Putin discussed "political, military and economic issues of common interest with a particular focus on strategic cooperation in the field of military industries," state news agency SANA said.

It said they discussed ways to develop military and technical partnerships "to strengthen the Syrian army's defense capabilities and keep up with modern developments in military industries, particularly in the fields of modernizing military equipment, transferring technical expertise and cooperating on research and development," SANA added.

This would help "strengthen the national defence system and support security and stability in Syria and the region," the report said.

Russia was a key ally of Assad during Syria's nearly 14-year civil war, providing vital military support that kept his forces in power and raining air strikes on rebel-held areas.