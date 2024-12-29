North Korea calls for "toughest" US strategy at party meeting

Pyongyang, North Korea - North Korea will launch its "toughest" ever strategy to counter the US, state media said Sunday, reporting on a key year-end party meeting overseen by leader Kim Jong Un.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un speaks during a meeting of the country's ruling party in Pyongyang on December 29, 2024. © KCNA via REUTERS

The nuclear-armed state held a five-day party meeting last week as part of a drive to chart the country's course for 2025, the official Korean Central News Agency reported in a lengthy English dispatch.

"The US is the most reactionary state that regards anti-communism as its invariable state policy," the report said.

It slammed growing ties between South Korea, Japan, and the US, saying it had "expanded into a nuclear military bloc for aggression."

It also said South Korea had "turned into an out-and-out anti-communist outpost of the US."

"This reality clearly shows to which direction we should advance and what we should do and how," KCNA said.