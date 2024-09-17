North Korea fires another round of short-range ballistic missiles amid weapons testing spree

Seoul, South Korea - North Korea fired a salvo of short-range ballistic missiles early Wednesday, Seoul's military said, Pyongyang's second such weapons test in a week.

This picture taken on May 17, 2024 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 18, 2024 shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspecting a test fire of a tactical ballistic missile into which a new autonomous navigation system at an undisclosed location in North Korea. © STR / KCNA VIA KNS / AFP

Leader Kim Jong Un's regime has staged dozens of launches this year, part of a testing spree that experts say could be linked to North Korea's alleged illicit supplying of weapons to ally Russia for use in Ukraine.



Pyongyang has denied any sanctions-busting weapons trade with Russia, but with diplomacy long-stalled, it declared South Korea its "principal enemy" this year and recently moved nuclear-capable weapons to border areas.

Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said it had "detected and (was) analyzing several short-range ballistic missiles launched to the northeast around 06:50 (2150 GMT)."

"In preparation for additional launches, our military has strengthened monitoring and vigilance, while closely sharing information," with allies Tokyo and Washington, it added.

Tokyo also confirmed the launch, with the country's coastguard saying one missile had splashed down already.

"Vessels please pay attention to information coming ahead and if you spot fallen objects please don't approach closer but report it to the coastguard," it said in a statement.

Last Thursday, the North fired what Seoul described as multiple short-range ballistic missiles into waters east of the Korean peninsula, the nuclear-armed country's first major weapons test since early July.