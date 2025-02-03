North Korea fires back at Marco Rubio over "nonsensical" criticism

Washington DC - North Korea has responded after US Secretary of State Marco Rubio described the country as a "rogue" state.

North Korea issued a statement responding to US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (r.) calling the country a "rogue" state during a recent interview. © Collage: AFP PHOTO/KCNA VIA KNS & Mark Schiefelbein / POOL / AFP

According to ABC News, the country's Foreign Ministry released a statement criticizing Rubio for the comment, which he made during a recent interview on The Megyn Kelly Show.

"The hostile words and deeds of the person who is in charge of the US foreign policy served as an occasion of confirming once again the US hostile policy toward the [Democratic People's Republic of Korea] which remains unchanged," the ministry said.

"Rubio's coarse and nonsensical remarks only show directly the incorrect view of the new US administration on the DPRK and will never help promote the US interests as he wishes," they added.

The response comes as President Donald Trump, who fostered a good relationship with the country's leader, Kim Jong-Un, during his first term, has expressed interest in meeting with him again in his second.

But Rubio appears to be at odds with his boss, as he has been a longtime critic of North Korea, accusing them of prosecuting people of faith and pushing disinformation in the US.

In the last few years, North Korea has worked aggressively to expand its nuclear program and has been testing weapons in the region.