North Korea fires ballistic missiles for first time in months, ahead of Trump's arrival for major summit

Pyongyang, North Korea - North Korea fired multiple ballistic missiles on Wednesday, its first such launch in months just a week before world leaders, including US President Donald Trump, descend on South Korea for a summit.

Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said it had "detected several projectiles, believed to be short-range ballistic missiles."

The missiles were fired around 8:10 AM local time Wednesday (7 PM ET Tuesday) from an area south of the capital Pyongyang, Seoul's military said, adding that they flew for some 217 miles.

The launch was the first of its kind since South Korean President Lee Jae-myung took office in June.

Trump has said he hopes to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, possibly this year, following several meetings during the Republican president's first term. He is expected to arrive in South Korea on October 29 for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Forum.

The North's state media has indicated that Kim is open to future talks, with caveats that the US give up its "delusional" demand that Pyongyang relinquish its nuclear arsenal.

North Korea this month showed off what it called its "most powerful" intercontinental ballistic missile at a military parade attended by top officials from Russia and China.

In September, Kim oversaw a test of a solid-fuel engine used for long-range nuclear missiles.