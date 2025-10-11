North Korea shows off "most powerful" weapon at huge military parade

Pyongyang, North Korea - North Korea showed off its "most powerful" intercontinental ballistic missile at a military parade attended by top officials from Russia and China, Pyongyang's state media reported Saturday.

North Korea showcased its weaponry during a military parade attended by top officials from Russia and China. © via REUTERS

The event to mark 80 years under the ruling Workers' Party came as leader Kim Jong-un has been emboldened by the war in Ukraine, securing critical support from Russia after sending thousands of North Korean troops to fight alongside Moscow's forces.

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of Russia's Security Council and a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, attended the parade Friday alongside Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Vietnam's leader To Lam – all seated near Kim, according to images released by the official Korean Central News Agency.

The spectacle featured some of the country's most advanced weapons, including its new Hwasong-20 intercontinental ballistic missile, which KCNA described as its "most powerful nuclear strategic weapon system".

Thousands of people in colorful traditional dress filled the streets of the North Korean capital for the late-night event, the images showed, waving national flags and cheering as weapons rumbled down the main streets.

Among the featured weapons, long-range strategic cruise missiles, drone launch vehicles, and ground-to-air and ground-to-ground missiles paraded one after another, KCNA added.