North Korea vows to "never give up" on nuclear weapons goals in rare UN address

New York, New York - A North Korean minister said on Monday in a rare address to the UN that Pyongyang would never surrender its nuclear weapons but left open the door to diplomacy.

Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea Kim Son Gyong speaks during the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the United Nations headquarters on Monday in New York City. © MICHAEL M. SANTIAGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs Kim Son Gyong made the trip to New York to attend the United Nations' annual high-level week – a role previously performed at a lower level by the country's ambassador.

"[The] imposition of 'Denuclearization' on the DPRK is tantamount to demanding it to surrender sovereignty and right to existence and violate the Constitution," said Gyong.

"We will never give up nuclear, which is our state law, national policy, and sovereign power, as well as the right to existence. Under any circumstances, we will never walk away from this position."

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said last week that he was open to talks with the US, provided that he can keep his nuclear arsenal, according to a report by the official Korean Central News Agency.

North Korea, which conducted its first nuclear test in 2006, is under a raft of UN sanctions for its banned weapons programs.

The country is believed to operate multiple uranium enrichment facilities, South Korea's spy agency has said, including one at its Yongbyon nuclear site, which Pyongyang purportedly decommissioned after talks – although it later reactivated the facility in 2021.