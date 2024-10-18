North Korea reportedly set to put tens of thousands of boots on the ground in Ukraine

Seoul, South Korea - North Korea has decided to send "large-scale troops" to support Russia in its war against Ukraine, South Korean reports said Friday, citing intelligence sources.

South Korean intelligence sources backed up reports that North Korea is preparing to send tens of thousands of soldiers to aid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. © via REUTERS

"The National Intelligence Service (NIS) said it has learned that the North has recently decided to send four brigades of 12,000 soldiers, including special forces, to the war in Ukraine," the Yonhap news agency said.



The NIS declined to confirm the report to AFP.

"The movement of North Korean troops has already begun," an NIS source told Yonhap.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday he had seen evidence that North Korea was training 10,000 soldiers to support Russia in its fight against Kyiv.

"They are preparing on their land, 10,000 soldiers, but they didn't move them already to Ukraine or to Russia," Zelensky said after meeting NATO defense ministers.

He suggested that Russia is relying on North Korean troops to compensate for its substantial losses, as many young Russians seek to avoid conscription.