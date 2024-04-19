North Korea roasts "loser" US ambassador to the UN for going on "aid-begging trip"

Pyongyang, North Korea - North Korea on Friday ridiculed this week's Asia tour by the top US envoy to the United Nations, calling it the "aid-begging trip of a loser".

Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Tuesday urged Pyongyang to return to dialogue during a visit to South Korea, adding later she still believed sanctions were an "effective tool" to deter the nuclear-armed North.



Her comments followed Russia last month using its UN Security Council veto to effectively end UN monitoring of violations of the raft of sanctions on Kim Jong-un's regime.

In a statement, Pyongyang's foreign ministry said Thomas-Greenfield's trip – which began Sunday, a day after Iran's drone and missile strike on Israel – would have been better spent addressing the spiraling situation in the Middle East.

"The US has taken no account of peace and security guarantee in the Middle East including Palestine, but it is at a loss for the miserable fate of the tattered sanctions mechanism against the DPRK," said the statement signed by vice-minister Kim Son Gyong.

The US envoy's tour of the region was "no more than an aid-begging trip of a loser to enliven the weakened illegal sanctions and pressure on the DPRK with the help of inferior allies," it added.