North Korea takes next step to nuclear power status with big constitutional change

Pyongyang, North Korea - North Korea has enshrined its status as a nuclear power in its constitution, with leader Kim Jong-un calling for more modern weapons to counter the US threat, state media reported Thursday.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un announced his country's "nuclear force-building policy has been made permanent" with a constitutional amendment. © Collage: REUTERS & via REUTERS

Despite international sanctions over its nuclear weapons program, North Korea has conducted a record number of missile tests this year, ignoring warnings from the US, South Korea, and their allies.



Diplomatic efforts to convince Pyongyang to give up its atomic arsenal failed, and the constitutional change came after Kim's declaration last year that North Korea was an "irreversible" nuclear weapons state.

North Korea's "nuclear force-building policy has been made permanent as the basic law of the state, which no one is allowed to flout," Kim said at a meeting of the State People's Assembly, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.

The rubber-stamp parliament met on Tuesday and Wednesday.