North Korea says latest test was of new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile

Pyongyang, North Korea - North Korea on Friday said that the weapon it test-fired a day earlier was a new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), the Hwasongpho-18.

A new solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-18 during a test launch in North Korea. © KCNA via REUTERS

State news agency KCNA said that the aim of the drill, guided by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, was to "confirm the performance of the high-thrust solid-fuel engines for multi-stage missiles... and to estimate the military feasibility of the new strategic weapon system."

On Thursday morning, North Korea fired a missile toward the East Sea, as the Sea of Japan is also known, which flew over 600 miles before splashing into the water.

The stated mission of the new missile is to "extensively reform" Pyongyang's war deterrence, "radically promote the effectiveness of its nuclear counterattack posture and bring about a change in the practicality of its offensive military strategy," KCNA said.

UN resolutions prohibit North Korea from testing ballistic missiles of any range, which – depending on their design – can also be equipped with a nuclear warhead.

Missiles with the capability to travel more than 3,400 miles are counted as ICBM.