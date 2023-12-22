North Korea reportedly activates new nuclear reactor as UN agency sounds alarm

Nyŏngbyŏn County, North Korea - A second reactor at North Korea 's Yongbyon nuclear facility appears to be operational, according to the UN atomic agency.

North Korea appears to have activated a second nuclear reactor at its Yongbyon complex, raising concerns that it might be producing material for nuclear arms (file photo). © IMAGO / Kyodo News

Yongbyon is North Korea's main nuclear complex and home to its first nuclear reactor, with a five megawatt capacity, and has been the only known source of plutonium for its weapons program.



A second one – a light-water reactor – now also appears to operational, based on observations that warm water is being discharged from it, the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement released late on Thursday.

"The discharge of warm water is indicative the reactor has reached criticality," IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said in a statement.

In the operation of a nuclear reactor, criticality is the state in which a nuclear chain reaction is self-sustaining, according to experts.

Since North Korea expelled its inspectors in 2009, the IAEA has been denied access to the country. The agency has since been primarily relying on satellite imagery to monitor the North.